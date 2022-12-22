Batum ended Wednesday's 126-105 win over Charlotte with 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes.

Batum started Saturday against the Wizards but returned to the bench with Paul George back in action Wednesday. Although Batum saw a decrease in playing time, he had plenty of looks from the floor and topped 20 points for just the second time this season. He's also tallied at least seven rebounds in four of the last five matchups and has averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game during that time.