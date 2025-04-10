Batum has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right groin soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Batum will finish the contest with merely nine minutes played. However, he made up for the limited playing time with red-hot shooting, totaling 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to pair with three rebounds. The 36-year-old's next chance to play will come Friday at Sacramento. In the meantime, look for Drew Eubanks and Kobe Brown to see more minutes.