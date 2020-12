Batum posted nine points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 21 minutes in Sunday's 131-106 loss against the Clippers.

Batum earned the start Sunday and looked productive, as he filed the stat sheet and made quite an impact on both ends of the court despite playing limited minutes. Batum's path to regular playing time is a bit crowded, however, and it seems he'll have to settle for a bench role behind Kawhi Leonard in the small forward role.