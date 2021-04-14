Batum scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

The veteran set a new season high in rejections while also scoring at least 14 points for the third straight game. Batum's defensive contributions give him a somewhat steady fantasy floor but his role still isn't significant enough to make him valuable in shallower formats, and over the last 10 games he's averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 27.8 minutes.