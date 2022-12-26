Batum will start Monday against the Pistons, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Batum will get the nod over Kawhi Leonard, who had already been ruled due to injury management on his right knee. This will be Batum's fifth start of the season, and he has averaged 10.8 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from three-point range in the previous four.
