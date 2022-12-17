Batum will start Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Batum gets a look with the starting unit instead of Terance Mann on Saturday, as the Clippers go with a little more size in the starting unit. The veteran is averaging nearly 30 minutes per game in his three starts, notching 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in that role.