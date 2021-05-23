Batum posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Batum appears to have wrestled more time in the rotation. Terance Mann was a complete no-show in the loss, and Batum's 32 minutes was the fourth-best total on the squad. He likely saw more time after an ineffective game out of the gate from Marcus Morris, but he possesses the skills to play three positions. The veteran can log time effectively with the second unit in a variety of game scripts.