Batum isn't in the starting five for Game 4 versus the Suns on Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Batum will be replaced by Marcus Morris in the starting five Saturday. Batum is averaging 1.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19.7 minutes across the first three games this series. He is shooting just 12.5 percent from the field over that span, likely prompting his demotion from the starting unit. However, with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, he should still have a significant workload.