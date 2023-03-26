Batum totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 loss to New Orleans.

Batum played well in the blowout loss, and if Kawhi Leonard's (face) injury forces him to miss a few games, Batum will emerge as the primary beneficiary. A potential Leonard loss is a lethal combination with Paul George (leg), who is unavailable through the end of the season, making Batum instrumental in an effort to keep pace in the playoff hunt.