Batum is starting Tuesday's game against the Magic, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Marcus Morris (calf) was a late scratch for Tuesday's contest, thrusting Batum into the lineup. The 32-year-old has averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes over 37 starts this season.