Batum racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Thunder.

Batum came off the bench in his return to action, registering a serviceable line in just 25 minutes. The Clippers are going to ease him back into the rotation given his recent absences, something that is certainly not a bad thing. It could take him a while to get back to full-speed and until that happens, he is probably more of a stash in standard leagues.