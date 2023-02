Batum is not starting Tuesday against the Bulls, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The 34-year-old made a spot start Sunday with Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (knee) and Marcus Morris (ribs) sitting out, though he went scoreless in just seven minutes. Batum came off the bench in the prior five contests and averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 24.2 minutes during that stretch.