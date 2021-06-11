Batum will come off the bench for Game 2 against the Jazz on Thursday, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Batum will revert back to a bench role after he had started in each of the last five playoff games as the team is going with a more traditional center in Ivica Zubac. Though he won't be starting, the 32-year-old should still see a solid workload off the bench. When he came off the bench in the first three games of the Round 1 series, Batum averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 triples per game.