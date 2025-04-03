Batum accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Pelicans.
Batum has embraced a new role with the Clippers this season, as he doesn't see the floor as much as he used to for Los Angeles. Wednesday's win over the Pelicans was no different, with his two steals being the lone highlight in the box score.
