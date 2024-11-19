Batum contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds over 20 minutes during Monday's 102-99 victory over the Warriors.

Batum recorded season highs in both points (9) and three-pointers (3) as the Clippers picked up their second straight win. Batum has averaged just 16.9 minutes per contest in 15 appearances, however, so fantasy managers should look elsewhere for someone with a better path to value.