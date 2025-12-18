site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Off injury report
RotoWire Staff
Batum (illness) is off the injury report for Thursday's contest against Oklahoma City.
Batum missed Monday's game against Memphis but will be back in action Thursday. Kobe Brown will likely cede some minutes as a result.
