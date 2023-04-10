Batum closed with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over the Suns.

Batum started and played 21 minutes Sunday, and yet failed to produce anything close to 12-team value. While he has been able to pop off for a handful of voluminous scoring games, Batum's days of being a fantasy-relevant asset are well and truly behind him. He will continue to play a key role for the Clippers heading into the playoffs but the team will be hoping he isn't called upon to do too much heavy lifting.