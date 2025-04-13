Batum (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Batum will miss the regular-season finale due to the same injury that forced him to leave Wednesday's win over the Rockets, and that prevented him from playing Friday. The veteran Frenchman will aim to be ready for the start of the playoffs, although it's uncertain if the Clippers will earn a top-6 seed or if they'll end up playing in the Play-In Tournament.