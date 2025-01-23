Batum (finger) is out for Wednesday's game against Boston, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Los Angeles will keep Batum out with a finger injury on the first leg of its back-to-back Wednesday, with the veteran forward's next chance to play coming Thursday against Washington. With the Clippers severely undermanned against the Celtics, role players such as Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Kevin Porter will all have plenty of opportunities to step up versus the defending champions.