Batum had nine points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to the Jazz.

Batum put up a double-digit scoring total in the Clippers' last game, but he was only able to muster nine points in Friday's loss. The 32-year-old saw plenty of playing time as the team relied heavily on its starters against Utah, and he remained consistent on the boards, as he's now averaging 6.5 rebounds per game through the first six contests of the season.