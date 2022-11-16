Batum provided 22 points (7-7 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Batum scored 21 of his 22 points from beyond the arc, knocking down all seven of his attempts from deep. He turned in his usual production on the glass, as he's now secured five or more boards in each of his last four matchups. It's also worth mentioning that Batum has notched a steal in back-to-back contests after recording just one steal over his first six games of November.