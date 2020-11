Batum plans to sign with the Clippers after he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Batum will reportedly be heading to Los Angeles after five relatively porous years in Charlotte. Assuming the deal becomes official, the 6-foot-8 forward would add some veteran wing depth to the championship-contending squad. Batum averaged just 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across 22 games during the 2019-20 season.