Batum recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes in the 116-113 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Batum produced with the larger role given to him in the loss Tuesday. News broke late that fellow teammate Paul George was going to sit due to an ankle injury. Batum was one of the main beneficiaries and ran away with it. He not only produced a season-high in points, but also added that with nine grabs and a few more stat sheet fillers. Batum has struggled this season to truly impress and shine, but did not fail when the chance was given. It is unknown the significance of the injury to his teammate and may get more run in the next few matches.