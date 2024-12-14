Batum is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
The Clippers have been forced to tweak their starting lineup due to the hamstring injury sustained by Derrick Jones, and Batum will take his place in the lineup, at least until Kawhi Leonard (knee) is ready to return. Batum has averaged 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.3 steals per game across 17.8 minutes per game off the bench this season.
