Batum recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Boston.

Batum was one of five Clippers to score in double digits, but he relied on efficiency to reach the double-digit mark for the second time in his last three games -- he only missed two of his six shots from the field. Batum might be delivering little value as a scorer but still has upside as a three-point shooter, as he has drained multiple threes in three straight contests.