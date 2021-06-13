Batum finished Saturday's 132-106 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal over 35 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were the clear stars of the contest for the Clippers, but Batum filled an important complementary role with his best game of the 2021 postseason. He went 4-of-6 from three-point range and 6-of-9 from the field overall and tied for third on the team with 17 points. Batum was relegated to a reserve role in Game 2 of the series, but his performance Saturday -- and the team's big win -- may have secured his spot in the starting five for Monday's key Game 4 matchup.