Batum (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Batum didn't play on New Year's Eve against the Pacers, and it remains to be seen if he'll sit on back-to-back games for the first time in the current campaign. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range in 37 outings (five starts) this season.