Batum is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons, Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reports.
Batum has been a solid contributor for the Clippers all season and has yet to miss a game. If he ends up sidelined Friday, Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson would be candidates to see extra run.
