Batum finished with eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals, three assists, two boards and one block in 28 minutes of a 130-127 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Batum set a season high in steals in the contest, despite failing to reach double-digit scoring for the first time since New Year's Day. Despite taking on a secondary scoring role in the Clippers offense, the veteran has instead filled the stat sheet in a more balanced manner. He'll face New Orleans on Wednesday.