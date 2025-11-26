Batum closed with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 loss to the Lakers.

Batum hit multiple triples for the third straight game Tuesday and is averaging 2.2 threes on a blistering 54.2 percent clip in his last six games. However, while his efficiency has been great, the volume is simply not there for Batum to be under roster consideration in most fantasy leagues.