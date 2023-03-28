Batum tallied 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes in Monday's 124-112 win over Chicago.

Batum stepped into the starting lineup Monday with Marcus Morris (illness) unable to play, and the veteran came through with his best game of the campaign. Batum posted a season-high scoring total, notching all of his points -- and taking all of his shots -- from beyond the arc. His eight triples were one below his career-best total and marked the third time this season he has drained seven or more three-pointers in a game. Batum's performance Monday could prove to be a difference-maker for savvy fantasy managers who elected to pick him up for the first day of championship week, but there should be no expectation that he'll be able to replicate this performance in any of the Clippers' remaining three contests this week.