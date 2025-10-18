Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Resting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batum (rest) will not suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
It's the final game of the preseason and Batum is entering his age-37 season, so he'll get a well-earned rest day. Expect more minutes for John Collins and Kobe Brown with Batum watching from the sidelines.
