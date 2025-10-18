default-cbs-image
Batum (rest) will not suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

It's the final game of the preseason and Batum is entering his age-37 season, so he'll get a well-earned rest day. Expect more minutes for John Collins and Kobe Brown with Batum watching from the sidelines.

