Batum won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder due to rest, Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reports.
The Clippers have elected to rest many of their key rotation players for the regular season finale including Batum. Patrick Patterson is getting the starting nod and should see increased run against the Thunder.
More News
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Available Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Resting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Five rejections against Pacers•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Back-to-back strong outings•