Batum isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Batum will be replaced by Kawhi Leonard in the starting five Tuesday after starting in his place during the first leg of the back-to-back. The veteran forward posted seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes Monday.
