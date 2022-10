Batum will not start in Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Batum started the previous game due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee), Marcus Morris (personal) and Paul George (illness), but with George active on Thursday, Batum will shift back to his bench role. The starting lineup consists of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac.