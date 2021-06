Batum will start Saturday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Batum came off the bench for Game 2, but coach Tyronn Lue will go back to starting him in a small-ball lineup, with Ivica Zubac coming off the bench. In his last five playoff starts, Batum has averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.8 minutes.