Batum chipped in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Thunder.

Batum moved back to the bench with Paul George returning from an illness. While he did lead the second unit with 21 minutes, he offered very little in terms of fantasy production. The three defensive stats are nice but at this point in his career, the upside is negligible, making him a deeper league asset only.