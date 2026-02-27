Batum posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Batum logged six rebounds, he was a non-existent element on offense during the loss. Batum only logged one shot attempt, an effort that is unacceptable for a squad struggling to stay in playoff contention. John Collins' (head) impending return should right the ship, and his re-insertion will move Batum back to the bench.