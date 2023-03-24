Batum closed Thursday's 127-105 victory over Oklahoma City with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

Batum was held below 10 points in his seven appearances prior to Thursday's matchup, but he was efficient from beyond the arc during the comfortable win over the Thunder. He's scored in double figures just twice this month, averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game.