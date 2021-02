Batum had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Batum made most of his damage from three-point range, as he drained three of his five attempts from behind the arc. He's trusted into a secondary role on offense and has scored more than 10 points just three times over his last 12 contests, but he can deliver value with his shooting and has made 43.5 percent of his long-range attempts during that 12-game span.