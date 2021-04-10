Batum totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 126-109 win over the Rockets.

Batum reached double digits for the first time since March 24 against the Spurs, but he failed to record an assist for the first time since Feb. 19 against the Jazz. The Clippers were without Paul George (rest), Patrick Beverley (hand) and Rajon Rondo (hip) on Friday, so that may have contributed to the scoring outburst from Batum. The veteran's defensive impact is far more important to his team than for fantasy purposes, particularly with a plethora of talented wings ahead of him in Los Angeles.