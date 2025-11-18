Batum posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the 76ers.

Batum saw at least 20 minutes for the sixth straight game, tallying a season-high 11 points. The fact that he is playing such a significant role highlights just how desperate things are in Los Angeles. Despite his current role, Batum should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate, if and when the schedule is favorable.