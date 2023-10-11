Batum tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz.
Batum sat out Sunday's preseason opener for rest purposes but was back in action Tuesday. He had a decent stat line off the bench but should have an opportunity to increase his workload as the regular season approaches.
