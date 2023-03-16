Batum ended with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 134-126 win over the Warriors.

Batum has returned to a bench role over the last four matchups and has had a limited role in those appearances. He saw a slight uptick in scoring Wednesday but has still averaged just 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game over his last four outings.