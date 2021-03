Batum recorded 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes Saturday in a 125-98 win versus Charlotte.

Batum was one of only three Clippers players (along with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) who played more than 25 minutes. Those gave the former Hornet much time to strike, which he did with a well-rounded stat line. Batum has now averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across his past three games.