Batum contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 122-106 win over the Rockets.

Batum saw a few extra minutes Monday as the Clippers blew out the Rockets. The fact his 10 points marked a season-high says everything we need to know in regard to his overall value. He is currently the 237th-ranked player, leaving him well off the radar outside of the deepest leagues.