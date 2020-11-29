Batum plans to sign with the Clippers after he clears waivers Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Batum will reportedly be heading to Los Angeles after five relatively disappointing years in Charlotte. Assuming no other team is willing to pick up the $27.13 million owed to Batum in 2020-21, he'll sign with the Clippers on what will likely be a one-year contract at a team-friendly salary. The 6-foot-8 forward is clearly on the back nine of his career, but he could still be a useful player on the second unit thanks to his ball-handling and defensive abilities. Batum averaged just 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across 22 games with Charlotte in 2019-20.