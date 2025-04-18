Batum (groin) said Friday that he will play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Batum missed the final two games of the Clippers' regular season due to a right groin strain but is set to play in Saturday's playoff opener. The veteran forward has averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across his previous 10 outings.
