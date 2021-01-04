Batum finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, one board, and one steal, in 31 minutes of a 112-107 win against the Suns on Sunday.

Batum was hot from deep, doing most of his damage there and taking just two shots from inside the arc. Normally a solid rebounder, Batum failed to chip in much aside from launching up treys, but still finished tied for third on his team in points scored. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.