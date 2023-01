Batum will not play in Thursday's game against Denver due to a left ankle sprain, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Batum suffered the injury on Dec. 29 and missed one game before returning to the hardwood Monday and logging 23 minutes. However, the injury has lingered and will result in him missing the first leg of a back-to-back set that features a pair of road contests. In his stead, Robert Covington could see an expanded role.